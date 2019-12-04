Boston Globe Obituaries
GLAZER, Walter L. Walter L. Glazer, age 94, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Son of the late Harry Glazer and Jennie (Schweitzer) Glazer. He left behind his wife of 60 years, Doreen (Grace), his children, Evelyn Marcelja and her late husband Robert, Howard Glazer and his wife Stefanie. His cherished grandchildren, Eli and Jacob Glazer. Brother of the late George Glazer and Helen Rote. Many loving nieces and nephews also survive him. Walter was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps. Special thanks to his life saving doctors, Schnipper, Pennachio and Corrigan. He was their miracle man as was he ours. Private services were held Dec. 5 at Shepetovka Cemetery in West Roxbury. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 6, 2019
