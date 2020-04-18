|
WILLIAMS, Walter L. Of Chelmsford, formerly of Lexington, April 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Josephine M. (Canonie) Williams. Loving father of Cheryl Williams of Lexington, Karen Simmons and her husband Robert of Billerica, Donna Leary and her husband Patrick of Bedford, and Lisa Callahan and her husband Paul of Billerica. Brother of Robert Williams and his wife Rachel of Ayer, and the late Charles Williams, Marion Ulman, and John Williams. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Shaun and Christopher Williams, Amy Meagher and her husband Gregory, Robert Simmons and his wife Katie Wallace, Christopher Leary, and Erin and Colleen Callahan, and by 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Walt was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, Member of the Rotary Club in Lexington and Paul Harris Fellow Recipient, Former Lexington Town Meeting Member, Past President of the Chelmsford Sons of Italy, and the Proprietor of Lexington Catering.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus, a private Service will be held with interment at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Meadow Green Nursing Home Activities Director, 45 Woburn St., Waltham, MA 02452, or to the , 309 Waverley Oaks, Waltham, MA 02452. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020