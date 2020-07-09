Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 19, 2020
2:45 PM
WALTER L. WOODS

WALTER L. WOODS Obituary
WOODS, Walter L. Of Waltham, formerly of Cambridge. Passed away on June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of June M. Sawyer-Woods. Beloved son of the late Robert Woods and Anne Marino. Devoted brother of Robert Woods and his wife Paula of Westwood. Dear friend and former husband of Roberta Woods of Billerica, formerly of Somerville. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Walter was a late Air Force Vietnam War, past member of the Medford Sons of Italy and a lifetime member of the Logan Post in Somerville. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Sunday, July 19th at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON from 12-3 pm with a closing prayer service at 2:45 pm. Masks are required and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.woundedwarior.org. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020
