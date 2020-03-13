Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Transfiguration of the Lord Parish - St. Mark Church
105 Stanley Street
Attleboro Falls, MA
WALTER LEO STANFORD Jr.


1938 - 2020
WALTER LEO STANFORD Jr. Obituary
STANFORD, Walter Leo Jr. Age 81, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. He was the husband of Sandra Lee Pritchard, whom he married on October 20th, 1962 in Mansfield, MA.

Visitation from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow the Visitation at 11 a.m. at the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish - St. Mark Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Towne Street, North Attleboro, MA.

Memorials may be given to Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, in loving memory of Andy Stanford, beloved son of Leo Stanford, directly at www.childrenshospital.org/# To send Leo's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit

www.duffy-poule.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
