DURRANE, Walter M. A lifelong resident of Boston, passed away on January 12, 2020, at the age of 84. He was the son of the late Martin Durrane and Catherine (O'Flaherty) Durrane, both of whom immigrated from Galway, Ireland. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria (Johnson) Durrane of Jamaica Plain. Walter was also the proud stepfather of 5 children, 13 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren. Walter also leaves behind to mourn him his sister Mary Baumann, her three children and a host of family and friends.
Walter was very proud to share that he was the proud son of Irish immigrants and that his mother was his driving force. Growing up in the Mission Hill area of Boston, his mother worked tirelessly as a "domestic" and never missed a day of work. Her work ethic was steeply ingrained in him. Walter proudly boasted about his two careers. He worked for the Boston Herald Traveler for twenty years, prior to his final career at Boston College, where he served on the BC Police Department for 28 years. He retired as a Captain in 2000, and then worked part-time for 8 years as security for the McMullen Museum of Art. Walter bled Maroon & Gold, and reveled in his love and appreciation of history?especially BC's. It was said that Walter could give you the history on any subject and what he didn't know, he'd research!
Befittingly, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Walter at 10:00AM on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at St. Ignatius Church, Chestnut Hill, adjacent to Boston College. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Boston College AHANA Fund.
