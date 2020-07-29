|
MONTGOMERY, Walter Walter Montgomery departed this life on July 15, 2020 at his residence in Cambridge, MA. Walter Montgomery was born on September 28, 1926 to Charles and Mary Montgomery. He grew up in Harlem, NY before moving to Cambridge, MA. He attended Rindge Tech. in Cambridge. Walter worked for many years as a machinist. In his later years, Walter worked as a mail clerk at Cambridge Savings Bank and as a receptionist at Windsor House Assisted Living in Cambridge. Walter was an AMAZING MAN who was always there to listen, laugh and love! He will be greatly missed by many. Walter will be laid to rest in a private service. There will be an online Memorial Service August 8th at 1 PM, https://spelman.zoom.us/j/3225082600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020