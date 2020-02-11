Boston Globe Obituaries
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Parish
230 South Main St
Centerville, MA
WALTER N. ALLEGRO


1928 - 2020
WALTER N. ALLEGRO Obituary
ALLEGRO, Walter N. "Wally" Age 91, of Sandwich, formerly of Brockton, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was the husband of Teresa (Daversa) Allegro and the father of Karen Trent, Kathy DeMarsh and the late Walter A. Allegro.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul on Saturday, February 15 th at 11:30AM in Our Lady of Victory Parish, 230 South Main St., Centerville. Interment will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Centerville. Calling Hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., BROCKTON on Friday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
