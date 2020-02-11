|
ALLEGRO, Walter N. "Wally" Age 91, of Sandwich, formerly of Brockton, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was the husband of Teresa (Daversa) Allegro and the father of Karen Trent, Kathy DeMarsh and the late Walter A. Allegro.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul on Saturday, February 15 th at 11:30AM in Our Lady of Victory Parish, 230 South Main St., Centerville. Interment will follow in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Centerville. Calling Hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., BROCKTON on Friday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020