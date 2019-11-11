|
JENNINGS, Walter R. Jr. Of West Newton, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the age of 95. Dear brother of Faith Jennings of Billerica. Beloved husband of the late Janyce (Banks), loving father of Phillip Jennings and his wife Susan Simmonds-Jennings and Peter Jennings and his wife Maria, all of Randolph. Grandfather of Damali Simmonds of Boston and Bomani Simmonds-Jennings of Chicago, IL. Great-grandfather of Malia Simmonds. Also survived by his dearest friend Richard Langley. Mr. Jennings served as past Chairman of the Board of Dimock Community Health Center and a member of the board of trustees of Bridge Over Troubled Waters, where he was the founder of the Vocational Education Department. He also served as a board member for Jobs For Youth, The Grimes Foundation and The Boston Globe Foundation. Funeral Service will be held Friday, November 15th, at Noon, in the Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., WEST NEWTON. Visiting Hours will be held immediately prior to the Service, from 10AM-12PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Jennings' memory may be made to the at Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019