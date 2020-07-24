Boston Globe Obituaries
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
WALTER ROGER MORTON

MORTON, Walter Roger Age 89, of Scituate, MA, died after a brief illness March 15, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan, age 84, in 2015. They left 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and many, many friends & relatives. It was his family's sincerest hope to celebrate his life in the way Joan's life was celebrated previously, but given current conditions, there is no way to put a date on the calendar with any certainty, and most critically, there is no way to do it safely, as the people who would most want to attend are the people most at risk from this virus. Roger's children know there is no way he would want that. He has been laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Scituate. Donations in his name can be made to the New England Home for Little Wanderers: thehome.org & rememberances can be left at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/WRoger-Morton McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home

781.383.0200
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
