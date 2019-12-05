|
|
DUCHARME, Walter Roy Age 90, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, died November 27, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. He was born August 31, 1929, in Clinton, Massachusetts, the son of the late Walter F. and Helen Bradley. A printer by trade, he received his technical training at Worcester Boys Technical High School, graduating in 1947. He was employed as a printer by Colonial Press in Clinton before he went into the Air Force for four years, serving two and a half years in Japan and Korea during the Korean Conflict. A radar technician, he was discharged as a Staff Sergeant. In June of 1961, Walter received his Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude in English from Boston College. Walter worked many years as a rehabilitation counselor for Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Boston. He also worked with the homeless and veterans at the St. Francis Housein Boston before retiring. He was a political activist. He is survived by an aunt Florence Snelling of North Carolina, nephews Charles and George Hamilton of Clinton and one niece Helen Fern Bradley of Lynn, a number of cousins, and his close companions Barry Welker and Cliff Scipone of Cambridge. Walter's personality will be remembered by all those whose lives he touched. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116. A Memorial Party will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019