Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
Woburn, MA
View Map
WALTER S. EKLUND

WALTER S. EKLUND Obituary
EKLUND, Walter S. Age 88, of Harwich, MA, formerly of Winchester, MA passed peacefully in his home on December 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the beloved husband of Adele Eklund for 28 years.

Born, raised and educated in Woburn, MA, Walter was predeceased by his parents Oscar and Ragnhild Eklund, his first wife Dorothy J. Schumacher, and his brother Warren. He is survived by his daughters Ellen Souris of Woburn, and Cindy Hanlon and her husband Michael of Willisburg, KY; his son Kevin Eklund of Ellington, CT; his grandchildren Michelle Kraemer and her husband Erik, Nicole Souris, Erica Souris, Sean Hanlon and his wife Sandi, Jessica Hanlon, Harrison Eklund, Ava Eklund; great-grandchildren Connor, George, Max, and Eva; brother-in-law of Marcia Roberts and her husband Leonard; and several nieces and nephews.

Walter served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict as Radio Operator and Cryptanalysis, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Airman First Class in 1952. He received Expert medal on the 45 pistol and Sharp Shooter on the carbine rifle.

Walter was in the residential & commercial building and construction business for over 50 years.

A very special thank you to the staff at Broad Reach Hospice & Palliative Care, North Chatham and Liberty Commons of Chatham for all their compassion and care provided.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, December 28, at 11AM, at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Woburn. Interment will follow in at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence, please visit: https://www.casperfuneralservices.com/obituaries-guestbook/
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
