WALTER WELCH


1927 - 2019
WALTER WELCH Obituary
WELCH, Walter F., O.D. Of Dedham, formerly of Waltham, September 26, 2019. Husband of Greta L. (Gould) Welch. Father of Michael G. Welch (Donna) of Burrillville, RI, Mary Lou Welch of Mashpee, David G. Welch (Annie Yen) of Waltham, Suzanne C. O'Neill (William) of Dedham, Lisa A. Welch of Walpole and Julie Welch of Austin, TX. Grandfather of Beth Anne and Andrew Emerzian, Liam, Christopher, Kailene and Fiona O'Neill. Great-grandfather of Yana Rose O'Neil, Kacey, Caleb and Aria Emerzian. Funeral Services are private. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
