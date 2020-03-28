|
|
McDONOUGH, Walter William Loved by family and friends. Walter McDonough, age 76, of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 26, 2020. Cherished son of the late Walter A. and Alice (Coilty) McDonough. Beloved husband of the late Jane (Tiernan) McDonough. Dear brother of Alice Ann and her husband Robert Phillips of Braintree and Rita Ingersoll of Saugus, and the late Steven McDonough of Lawrence, formerly of East Boston. Also survived by his devoted nephew Chuck Ingersoll and many loving nieces and nephews. Walter was a retired Boston Fire Fighter, United States Marine Corp. Veteran, and longtime member of the East Boston ITAM. In his retirement, Walter was a bee keeper and many of us enjoyed his East Boston honey. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In accordance with the CDC, MA Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences please contact the Funeral Home during normal business hours or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. Walter will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 31st, with his family in Norwood Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020