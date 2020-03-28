Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Resources
More Obituaries for WALTER MCDONOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WALTER WILLIAM MCDONOUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WALTER WILLIAM MCDONOUGH Obituary
McDONOUGH, Walter William Loved by family and friends. Walter McDonough, age 76, of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 26, 2020. Cherished son of the late Walter A. and Alice (Coilty) McDonough. Beloved husband of the late Jane (Tiernan) McDonough. Dear brother of Alice Ann and her husband Robert Phillips of Braintree and Rita Ingersoll of Saugus, and the late Steven McDonough of Lawrence, formerly of East Boston. Also survived by his devoted nephew Chuck Ingersoll and many loving nieces and nephews. Walter was a retired Boston Fire Fighter, United States Marine Corp. Veteran, and longtime member of the East Boston ITAM. In his retirement, Walter was a bee keeper and many of us enjoyed his East Boston honey. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In accordance with the CDC, MA Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences please contact the Funeral Home during normal business hours or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. Walter will be laid to rest on Tuesday, March 31st, with his family in Norwood Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WALTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -