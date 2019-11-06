|
|
GAUDET, Waltham Police Lieut. (Ret.) J. Edward Of Lexington, formerly of Waltham, November 1, 2019. Husband of the late Yvonne M. (Brouillette) (Tashjian) Gaudet and the late Grace H. (McNeill) Gaudet. Father of the late Diane M. Skarbek. Grandfather of Nicole M. Skarbek of Waltham. Brother of the late Dorothy Chiasson Hayes, Ralph Gaudet, Kathleen "Kay" O'Neil, Louise Brandt and Yvonne Cannon. Ed also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families and his close friends and neighbors, David and Karen Wright of Lexington. Family and friends will honor and remember Ed's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, November 11th, from 4 to 7 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Our Lady's Parish, 920-R Trapelo Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019