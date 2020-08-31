LUCAS, Walther A. Of Roslindale, Aug 30, beloved husband of Carol A. (Dimock), loving father of Scott Lucas and his wife Bridget of Roslindale and Alyson Lucas of RI, grandfather of David, Fiona and Jacob Lucas. Also survived by sister-in-law Carolyn Lucas of Boston. Brother of the late Kenneth Lucas and Arlene Rogers. Visitation Weds. 4-7PM at Folsom Funeral Home, 63 Belgrade Ave., ROSLINDALE. Funeral Thurs., 11AM in the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Roslindale Congregational Church, 25 Cummins Hwy., Roslindale, MA 02131 would be appreciated. For obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com View the online memorial for Walther A. LUCAS