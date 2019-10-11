|
FORSTER, Wanda (Pavey) Of Andover, formerly of Revere, on October 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 13, 1938, in Malden, to the late Harry Pavey and Sarah (DiCarlo). Beloved wife of the late Raymond Forster. Devoted mother of Raymond Forster, II and his fianc? Cindy Leonard Stumpo of Chestnut Hill, Daniel Forster and his wife Patricia of Marblehead, and Philip Forster and his wife Judith of West Peabody. Cherished grandmother of Philip, II, Justin, Jaclynn, Jessica, Mary Rose, Raymond, III, and Mia. Dear sister of Bernice Shea and her late husband Edward of Seabrook, NH and Stephen Pavey and his wife Lynne of Wakefield. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00am (everyone to meet directly at church). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Tuesday, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, NPCF, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019