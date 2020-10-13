CHESTER, Wanda L. (Iwanski) Wanda Chester (Iwanski), age 91, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10. Wanda was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Chester; and was the devoted mother to her daughter, Elaine Vecchione (Chester) and her husband, Dominic, of Arlington, her daughter the late Christine Youngclaus (Chester) and her husband, Robert, of Wilmington, and her son, Robert M. Chester and his wife, Lynn, of Cambridge. She is also survived by her beloved niece, Mary E. Donovan and her husband, Carl Demers, of Londonderry, NH, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She loved her family and was most proud of her grandsons, Michael and Mark Vecchione, Jason and Jeffrey Youngclaus, Robert and Ian Chester, as well as her great-grandsons, Nicholas and Matthew Vecchione. Wanda was a lifelong resident of Cambridge and a graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School class of 1946. Throughout her life, she was a lively and active woman who loved ballroom dancing, always enjoyed a good book, liked to try her luck at games of chance, appreciated her many friends, and was an accomplished cook who was famous for her much loved golabki. Wanda's family expresses their heartfelt thanks to her special and compassionate caregivers who provided much love and care over the years. Donations in Wanda's memory may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org
. To donate by mail, make checks payable to AFTD and send to AFTD, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. A private burial will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.