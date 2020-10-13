1/1
WANDA L. (IWANSKI) CHESTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WANDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESTER, Wanda L. (Iwanski) Wanda Chester (Iwanski), age 91, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10. Wanda was the beloved wife of the late Edward A. Chester; and was the devoted mother to her daughter, Elaine Vecchione (Chester) and her husband, Dominic, of Arlington, her daughter the late Christine Youngclaus (Chester) and her husband, Robert, of Wilmington, and her son, Robert M. Chester and his wife, Lynn, of Cambridge. She is also survived by her beloved niece, Mary E. Donovan and her husband, Carl Demers, of Londonderry, NH, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She loved her family and was most proud of her grandsons, Michael and Mark Vecchione, Jason and Jeffrey Youngclaus, Robert and Ian Chester, as well as her great-grandsons, Nicholas and Matthew Vecchione. Wanda was a lifelong resident of Cambridge and a graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School class of 1946. Throughout her life, she was a lively and active woman who loved ballroom dancing, always enjoyed a good book, liked to try her luck at games of chance, appreciated her many friends, and was an accomplished cook who was famous for her much loved golabki. Wanda's family expresses their heartfelt thanks to her special and compassionate caregivers who provided much love and care over the years. Donations in Wanda's memory may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org. To donate by mail, make checks payable to AFTD and send to AFTD, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. A private burial will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved