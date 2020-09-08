LAUDATO, Wanda M. (Olszewski) Of North Attleboro, formerly of Canton, passed away September 7th. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P., Sr. Mother of Thomas P. Laudato, Jr. and his wife Annie of CA, Patricia A. Szczebak and her husband Rick of Sharon, the late Alphonse Laudato, and his wife, Patricia Laudato. She was predeceased by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Saturday morning at 10:00 am. Burial is private. Donations may be made in her memory to the Daughters of St. Paul, 50 St. Paul's Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. or at www.daughterofstpaul.com
