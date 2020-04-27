Boston Globe Obituaries
WARNER E. "WOODY" WOOD

WARNER E. "WOODY" WOOD Obituary
WOOD, Warner E. "Woody" Age 89, of Concord, April 24, 2020. Cherished husband for 64 years of the late Elizabeth (Barry) "Betsy" Wood who died in 2018. Father of Kathleen Kagno and her husband Dana of Bolton and Maureen Giese and her husband Robert of Concord. Grandfather to Meghan Finn and her husband Matthew of Holliston, Jack Hunter Giese of Concord, and Owen Ryder Giese of Concord. Great-grandfather of Ellen and Patrick Finn, both of Holliston. Brother of Peter Wood of FL. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, immediate family gathered privately in the Dee Funeral Home. Burial followed at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Contributions in his memory may be made to the . U.S. Navy Veteran-Korean War. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
