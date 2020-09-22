1/1
WARREN A. CHAILLE
1928 - 2020
CHAILLE, Warren A. Age 92. Of Saugus, formerly a longtime resident of Somerville, passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie "Dolly" (Mercogliano). Son of the late Hector and Edith Chaille. Devoted father of Michael Chaille and his wife Catherine of Paxton, Lisa McAveeney and her husband John of Medford, Warren Chaille, Jr., and his wife Lynne of Nahant. Dear brother of Gerald Chaille and wife Anne, and the late Russell and Robert Chaille. Loving grandfather of Eden Corkum and Makena Chaille. Great-grandfather of Logan, Mia and Aven. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Saturday morning at 9:00 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, Somerville at 10:00 am. All who are attending Mass are required to register online at www.stsmartinparish.org Calling Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday evening 4-8 pm. All attendees are required to wear facial coverings, interior capacity is limited to 50 people at any given time. Mr. Chaille will be laid to rest alongside his late wife in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. He was a Red Belt Grand Master of UECHI Karate and a member of the Laborers Union, Local 22. Late veteran and member of the Greatest Generation serving his country proudly in the US Army during WWII. If you wish, donations may be made in Warren's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit stjude.org For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA 617-625-4320


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
SEP
26
Funeral
09:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Genoa Church
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
September 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Judianne Foley
