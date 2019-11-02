|
DANIEL, Warren A.I.A Of Wayland, died of mesothelioma on October 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Beverley Armsden Daniel; his three kids, Julia, Audrey, and Ben; his two brothers, John and wife Julie from Northampton; Roger and wife Jennifer from Danville, KY; brother-in-law Gary from Durham, CT; one niece and six nephews. The son of Elizabeth Saeger of Concord and Jack Daniel of Nottingham, England, Warren was raised in Old Greenwich, CT. He graduated from Hobart College in 1970 and Rhode Island School of Design in architecture in 1973. He worked at a number of firms in Boston, and in 1982, started his own practice, Daniel Architects, Inc., which he managed for 37 years. Warren's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 A.M. at First Parish in Wayland, 50 Cochituate Rd., Wayland, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACLU, Friends of Wayland Council on Aging, First Parish Church in Wayland or Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ). Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019