Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
Milton, MA
View Map
FERDINAND, Warren Arthur. Age 85, passed away peacefully February 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary T. Regan Ferdinand of Milton and the late Hope Ann (O'Hara). Loving father of Ralph E. of Redondo Beach, CA, Michael J. of Melbourne, FL and Dorothy K. Kelley of Dorchester, MA. Stepfather of MaryAnn Regan of Alaska and the late Mark C. Regan. Devoted grandfather of seven grandchildren, 3 stepgrandchildren and one stepgreat-grandson. A gathering will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday from 9 to 9:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton at 10. Interment in Milton Cemetery. Decorated Ret. Col. Marine Corps Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton 02186 or to Friends of the Unborn, P.O. Box 692246, Quincy, MA 02169-2246. For complete obituary and website, please see [email protected] Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
