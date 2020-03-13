|
|
LEWIS, Warren Arthur Died on March 9th at the age of 95. Born on December 16, 1924, he was the son of the late Arthur R. Lewis and Sarah L Cole (Lewis), and a longtime resident of Andover. Warren graduated from Phillips Andover Academy in 1942, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served as a radio operator and gunner on a B24 bomber with the 758th squadron, based in Italy. He received four battle stars for missions over Germany and Italy. Warren completed his education at Harvard University, graduating in 1948. He went on to enjoy a successful career in the investment business, working for many years at Weeden & Company, where he was vice president in charge of the Boston office. He was married to the late Iranette Dunlap Leighton, and is survived by his three daughters: Cynthia Iranette Lewis Laffie of Newbury, Diana Lewis Pear of Newburyport, and Lisa Lewis Sullivan of Wellesley, six grandchildren: James Arthur Auditore, Daniel Lewis Auditore, Catharine Leighton Pear, Lucy Bacall Pear, Nicholas Cole Sullivan and Conor Lewis Sullivan, and by two great-grandchildren: Gregorio and Dagne Auditore. Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020