BOWMAN, Warren "Stan" Age 66, passed away in Pawtucket, RI, on May, 24. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 9th, 1952 to the late William Robert and Mary W. Bowman. He is survived by his son, Warren S. Bowman, Jr. of Boston, sisters Sherry A. Bowman, Phyllis M. Fallon, and Gail Bowman of Middleboro, MA, Virginia Bowman of New Bedford, MA, Delilah E. Bowman of Temecula, CA, brothers William Robert Bowman, Jr of Beverly, MA, Jeffery M. Bowman of Rancho Mirage, CA and a very special cousin who is like a brother, Dana Clark of Milton, MA. He is also survived by his nieces Leigha E. Earl, Leigha Ashlee Okoye of Milton and nephew Chinedu M. Okoye of London, UK. Memorial Visitation and Service at Dolan Funeral Homme, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, Tuesday, June 4, 3-6 pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Warren's name may be sent to www.mentalhealthamerica.net For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019