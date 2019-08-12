|
|
BRIGGS, Warren Age 85, formerly of Wellesley, MA, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 at his home in Marion, MA. He will be remembered for his clever wit, irrepressible sense of adventure, and his willingness to march to his own drummer.
Born on August 6, 1934, Warren grew up on his family's poultry farm in Mansfield, MA. He received degrees from MIT and Harvard and married his former German professor, Renata Hofman, in 1961. After working in management consulting he taught at Northeastern, Bentley College, MIT and Suffolk University. He founded Suffolk's Computer Information Systems department, where he taught for 32 years and was known for his dynamic lecturing style and Executive MBA trips to China and Argentina. Warren was an avid fly-fisherman, hunter, boater, and world traveller.
Warren was predeceased by his wife, Renata, (2002) and sister Carol Briggs Ten Broeck (2016). He will be missed by his children and their spouses, Rolf (Barbara), Wyman (Laura) and Monica (Stef); 3 granddaughters, and devoted caregivers, Linell Dean and Steve Scanlon. A service in celebration of Warren's rich and adventurous life will be held at the First Congregational Church of Marion on Saturday, September 7that 10:30 am. For online guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019