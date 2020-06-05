|
|
FENCL, Warren E. Age 86, of Somerville, who was born in Cambridge, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. Cherished son of the late Ida E. (Milligan) and Charles J. Fencl. Beloved brother of the late Helen L. Nagle, Evelyn R. Bagwell, Theodore Fencl and Ida Mae Fencl. Loving uncle of Kenneth Nash and Paula Cabral. Also survived by several dear great-nieces and nephews. Warren was Past Commander x 3, Gold Life Member, Captain Post Honor Guard/ Color Guard, of American Legion, Post 19, Past Chief De Gare Middlesex County Voiture 41, 40/8. A Life Member of James A. Logan V.F.W., Post 6800, D.A.V. Chapter 27, Sampson Air Force Base Veterans Assoc., National Rifle Assoc., A.F. Communicators & Air Traffic Controllers Assoc., and Retired Enlisted Assoc. Retired Veteran after 22 years of service in USAF during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, T/SGT E-6. Retired Lieutenant and former Rangemaster/Armorer for Federal Reserve Bank Police Dept., former Deputy Chief of Somerville Auxiliary Police. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner St., Medford, Monday morning at 10:00am, followed by a Funeral Procession and Graveside Service with Military Honors in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford, where Warren will be laid to rest alongside his parents. Arrangements by The George L. Doherty Funeral Service, Inc., 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE. For more information and to send a message of condolence, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020