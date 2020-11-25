FOOTE, Dr. Warren Edgar Jr. The family of Dr. Warren Edgar Foote, Jr. are deeply saddened to announce his passing on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born at Massachusetts General Hospital, November 5, 1935, to Warren Edgar and Edith Landry, Warren spent his formative years in Belmont, Massachusetts. He attended Matignon High School and entered Hamilton College, graduating in 1958. Dr. Foote, whose main interest lay in science, went on to receive his Master's degree in Psychology from Boston University in 1960, followed by a Ph.D. from Tufts University in 1965. After completing a postdoctoral fellowship at Yale University in 1969, Dr. Foote's love of research took him to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remained in the Department of Psychiatry for 50 years, officially retiring in the Fall of 2019. Dr. Foote also maintained an appointment as Assistant Professor of Psychology in the Department of Psychiatry of Harvard Medical School, where his love of teaching became evident to those who were his students.Receiving the honor as a Senior Fulbright Scholar at the Max Planck Institute for Psychiatry in 1973, Dr. Foote and his wife, Cynthia Hall, embarked on a prolonged honeymoon in Munich, Germany, having just been married in July of that year. The year abroad enabled them to travel extensively before returning home.The Footes made their homes in Wayland, Massachusetts, followed by years in the Springfield area of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, where he was Director of Research at Baystate Medical Center before retiring to the Seacoast region of southern New Hampshire, where, weather permitting, he could often be found sitting on the porch of his good friend, Walter Albert, sharing a cigar and glass of single malt scotch. Warren enjoyed classical music and was an avid reader of history, especially that centering on World War II. In much younger years, he was one of the youngest to become an instructor of sailing on the Charles River in the summers.Warren was a man of fine character, broad knowledge and wisdom. He brought both maturity and energetic enthusiasm to each and all of his endeavors throughout his life.He leaves his wife, Cynthia Hall, and their son, Christopher Warren, as well as his three daughters by a previous marriage - Pamela Fowler Lordi (husband Alan and three grandchildren - Benjamin, Noah and Grace) in Colorado, Sarah Canby Foote and Julia Landry Dumaux of Massachusetts and a sister, Jean Foote Ouellette, of Mississippi, as well as many nieces and nephews.There will be no Services at this time.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dr. Foote's Book of Memories Page atArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, KENNEBUNK, ME 04043.