TELLER, Warren Grant The son of the late Dorothea (Fritz) Teller and Ralph Travis Teller of Port Jervis, New York, passed away on January 29, 2020, at the age of 80, after courageously battling a long term illness. Warren is a long time resident of Waltham, MA.
Warren leaves behind his beloved and devoted wife of almost 60 years, Alice H. (Scalia) Teller and his three children Cynthia A.Teller of Waltham; Theodore W. Teller of Belmont; and Joseph W. Teller of Cambridge; his grandson Winter D. Teller and his sister in law Barbara A. (Scalia) Freemyer of Orange, MA.
Warren proudly served four years in the United States Navy, on the U.S.S. Des Moines Sixth Fleet flagship, and was also in the Navy Reserves.
Warren worked at W.H. Nichols/Parker Hannifin for over 36 years. He worked in Development and Research, applying his engineering expertise on many projects during his lengthy career, including projects for the Military and for the NASA Aerospace Technologies Division.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Warren's Life in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM, on Monday, February 3rd from 12:00 p.m. Burial with United States Navy Military Honors in recognition of Warren's faithful and honorable service to our Country, will be immediately following the ceremony. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Monday from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020