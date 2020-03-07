|
PYLE, Warren Hugh Noted Boston Labor Lawyer Of Lexington, died on December 29, 2019, at age 86. Pyle was born in State College, Pennsylvania, and earned degrees from Harvard College and Harvard Law School. As a lawyer, he spent over fifty years representing workers and labor unions in New England, and was the senior founding partner of Pyle Rome Ehrenberg PC. He was long considered the dean of the labor bar in Boston and beyond, striving to vouchsafe and improve workers' rights as he guided and mentored generations of lawyers to do the same. He is survived by his wife, Lisl Urban, two sons, five stepchildren, three grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren. In addition to his long career at the bar, Pyle had a lifelong love of choral music, and he sang in many groups in the Boston area, including the Cantata Singers, the Back Bay Chorale, and the Boston Cecilia. He loved to spend vacation time in West Tisbury, Massachusetts, where in the 1970s he built a secluded hilltop home, later expanded, that is still enjoyed by his family. Memorial Service to be held at 2:00 p.m. on April 18, 2020, at Brookhaven at Lexington, 1010 Waltham Street, Lexington, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Warren Pyle '58 Fund at Harvard Law School by visiting https://community.alumni.harvard.edu/give/51250117
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020