BRENNER, Warren Irving Of Sharon, MA, entered into rest on November 23, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Ruth Jean (Catler) Brenner. Devoted father of Erik Brenner and his wife Susan Brenner of Andover, MA and Caryn Novick and her husband Dr. Steven Novick of East Lyme, CT. Cherished grandfather of Haley, Evan, Dylan, Ethan, and Ryan. Warren and Ruth were married for 53 years and their family together was his greatest joy. He was very active in the Sharon Men's Club and loved cars. Life was good, and watching his grandkids' ballgames and spending time with them enriched his and Ruth's lives beyond measure. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
781-821-4600