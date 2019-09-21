|
OSTLER, Warren M. Of Saugus, formerly Revere and Chelsea, on September 18. Beloved husband of 46 years to the late Christine Ann (Coddington) Ostler. Devoted father of Michael Ostler and his wife Sarah of Southborough. Cherished grandfather of Rilian Ostler and Rowan Collins. Loving son of Gertrude I. (Foote) Ostler of Saugus and the late Donald W. Ostler. Dear brother of Patricia McCarthy and her husband Vince of Nashua, NH, Charles Ostler and his wife Karen of Boynton Beach, FL, Donna Czerwinski and her husband Joseph of Malden, Maureen Tamasiunas and her husband Allan of Farmington, NH, Aileen Charles and her husband Steven of Altoona, PA, Kathleen Nolan and her husband Robert of Saugus, Lauretta Russo and her husband John of Winter Park, FL, and the late Kevin and Matthew Ostler. Funeral from the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Tuesday, September 24th 08:30 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway, Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Services will conclude with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 1:45 PM. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Late US Army Vietnam Veteran. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019