BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Service
Private
Woodlawn Cemetery
302 Elm Street
Everett, MA
WARREN MAXWELL PARSONS

WARREN MAXWELL PARSONS Obituary
PARSONS, Warren Maxwell Died peacefully at the Care One Nursing Home in Concord on April 20, 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his loving children Valerie Green of Littleton, MA (David Green), Christopher Parsons of Littleton, MA (Niddy Saengsrichan), Victoria Young of Fairfax, VA (Bob Young), Susan Link of Troy, MI (Paul Link), and his daughter-in-law Terry Garon of Scituate, MA. In addition, he leaves behind six adoring grandchildren, and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Parsons was preceded in death by his wives, Cynthia C. Parsons and Pam Parsons, daughter, Gail H. Rainey, son, Robert A. Garon and sister, Joan M. Young. Private graveside service, 11 am April 27 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For convenience, this service will be live streamed through the funeral home website. Visitation 1 pm - 3 pm, April 26 in the Badger Funeral Home. 347 King Street, LiITTLETON. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Glaucoma Research Foundation. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020
Inform family & friends of WARREN's passing.
