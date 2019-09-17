|
|
SNYDER, Warren P. Of Rochester, NH, age 92, of Crimson Lane, passed away at home on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. He was born March 11, 1927 in Somerville, MA, the son of the late Percy and Hattie (DeMone) Snyder. Warren joined the U. S. Navy and was one of the youngest recruits to serve in the South Pacific in Japan during WWII. After coming home from the war, he worked with his father doing carpentry work, then went on to be one of the largest concrete foundation contractors in MA and Southern NH. Also, he was one of the largest housing contractors in the area with his family. After being estranged for some years, he was reunited with his family and with the help from his children and grandchildren they were able to retrieve the business back that they all worked so hard for. Warren's favorite expression was, "I made one mistake in life; I got married twice". After losing his wife Phyllis to dementia in 2015, the Snyder family came together to save the failing mortgage business with the help of friends and financial people, including family friend and accountant Kevin Farley of Wolfeboro, NH. His hobbies included hunting, in many parts of the world, intricate woodworking. He loved building birdhouses with his business, called "Strictly for the Birds". The family would like to thank his homemakers, Sharon Zampieri, Mary Borgella and Cheyenne Mason. Family includes his son, Robert and former companion, Sharon Zampieri, with whom he lived in his final years; his son's longtime companion, Carol Powers; grandsons, Brandon Snyder and wife Kristi, Justin Snyder and companion Jessica, and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandson; nieces, nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Warren Snyder. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may visit Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from 11 to 2 PM at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, ROCHESTER, NH 03867 Burial will be in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica, MA at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home 86 South Main Street, Rochester, NH 03867
View the online memorial for Warren P. SNYDER
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019