POOR, Warren R. Jr. Age 94, a longtime resident of Reading, formerly of Lynn, died peacefully at home on October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn I. (Webster) Poor. Loving father of Cynthia L. Poor and her partner Linda M. Luongo of Roslindale, Steven W. Poor and his partner Juliane Raponi of Lynn and the late John W. Poor. Cherished brother of Audrey Hamel and devoted brother-in-law of Wayne Hamel of NH. Brother-in-law of the late Gloria and John Sullivan, the late Elizabeth Carritte and the late Virginia and George Cronin. Warren is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. A Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 95 Woburn St., Reading on Saturday, October 19 at 10a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn. Visiting Hours will be held at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING on Friday, October 18, from 4-8p.m. A Masonic Service will be conducted by the members of Good Samaritan Lodge at 7p.m. Veteran of WWII, U.S. Navy serving on LST 573, South Pacific Theater. Those who wish may make contributions in Warren's memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd Capital Improvements Fund, 95 Woburn St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019