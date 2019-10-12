Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
For more information about
WARREN POOR
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
95 Woburn St
Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WARREN POOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WARREN R. POOR Jr.


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WARREN R. POOR Jr. Obituary
POOR, Warren R. Jr. Age 94, a longtime resident of Reading, formerly of Lynn, died peacefully at home on October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn I. (Webster) Poor. Loving father of Cynthia L. Poor and her partner Linda M. Luongo of Roslindale, Steven W. Poor and his partner Juliane Raponi of Lynn and the late John W. Poor. Cherished brother of Audrey Hamel and devoted brother-in-law of Wayne Hamel of NH. Brother-in-law of the late Gloria and John Sullivan, the late Elizabeth Carritte and the late Virginia and George Cronin. Warren is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. A Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 95 Woburn St., Reading on Saturday, October 19 at 10a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn. Visiting Hours will be held at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING on Friday, October 18, from 4-8p.m. A Masonic Service will be conducted by the members of Good Samaritan Lodge at 7p.m. Veteran of WWII, U.S. Navy serving on LST 573, South Pacific Theater. Those who wish may make contributions in Warren's memory to the Church of the Good Shepherd Capital Improvements Fund, 95 Woburn St., Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Warren R. Jr. POOR
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WARREN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now