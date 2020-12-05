1/
WARREN THOMAS BAMBURY Sr.
1931 - 2020-11-19
BAMBURY, Warren Thomas Sr. Age 89, of Hampton, NH, former longtime resident of Somerville, passed away on November 19, 2020. Son of the late Thomas J. and Mary Jane (Payne) Bambury, Warren graduated from Somerville High School and Northeastern University. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Loving father to Linda Greenfield and her husband Steve of Salem, NH, Alison Bell and her husband Dave of Wilmington, MA, and Andy Bambury and his wife Mary of Andover, MA; devoted grandfather to Jeff Greenfield, Tom Greenfield and his wife Julie, Stephanie Wojcik and her husband Chris, Amanda Payette and her husband Jamie, Greg Bell, Dan Bell, Elizabeth Bambury and Stephen Bambury; caring great-grandfather to Juliette Payette. Also survived by his daughter-in-law Karen Bambury and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 64 years, Georgina "Ina" Bambury, son Warren "Ren" Bambury, Jr., brothers Frank Bambury and Joseph Bambury, and sister Jean Osborne. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452; www.alz.org 800-272-3900 or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read his complete obituary.

View the online memorial for Warren Thomas Sr. BAMBURY


Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
