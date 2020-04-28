|
SHELDON, Warren William "Buzzy" Of Dracut, MA, age 75, died peacefully, Sunday, April 26th, at Tufts Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Gail M. (LeBlanc) Smith, with whom he was married to for 7 months. Warren was born in Waltham, MA, on April 10, 1945, a son of the late Helen and Warren E. Sheldon. Prior to his retirement, Warren worked as an Electrician for the City of Boston Police Department for 52 years. In addition to his wife, Warren is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Kim Anderson and Gale Sheldon, both of Groveland, FL; grandchildren, Jarrid, Hailey, and Jailyn Anderson; stepchildren, Ann Marie Smith of Newton, MA, Joseph Smith of Tewksbury, MA, and Daniel Smith of Victor, NY; and siblings, Gerald and Robert Sheldon. Arrangements: Due to the family's request, all services will be held private. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2020