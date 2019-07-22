Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:45 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
WAYNE A. PETRUCCI

WAYNE A. PETRUCCI Obituary
PETRUCCI, Wayne A. Of Lynnfield, formerly of Arlington. July 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Janice (Callahan). Loving father of Lori Hanson and her husband Eric of Lowell, Cheri Frotten and her husband Michael of Billerica, Samantha and Karlee Petrucci both of Lynnfield. Brother of Jeanette McInerney of Berlin, Leonard Petrucci of Arlington, and the late Kenneth Petrucci. Wayne was a late Vietnam Army veteran where he received a Purple Heart during the war. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt. 60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON, on Friday, from 3-7 pm, with a Military Honors presentation at 6:45 pm. Burial and Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
