KERCHNER, Wayne Charles Age 80, longtime resident of Wellesley, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on December 3rd, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1938 in Harmon, Illinois to Charles E. and Clara M. Kerchner. A modern-day Renaissance man, Wayne's career & interests spanned a wide range of professions and commitments, including being a farmer ('38 – '56), biology teacher ('60 – '61), a Vietnam War U.S. Naval rescue helicopter pilot ('62 – '67), and commercial airline pilot for TWA ('67 – '87). While flying full time, he received his Master's degree in Marine Biology from City College of New York ('72) and a J.D. from Suffolk Law School ('80). His last profession was as an aviation attorney for private law firms and Massachusetts Aeronautics Commission ('80 – '10). While his professional accomplishments were unparalleled, his greatest achievement was being an exemplary role model as a husband, father, grandfather, friend, and selfless contributor to society. Wayne was the loving husband of Frances (Fran) D. Kerchner and proud father of Lisa S. Neighbors (Brad R. Neighbors), Beth B. Kerchner (Kevin W. Sheffield), and Charles D. Kerchner (Jessica M. Kerchner). He was the grandfather of Ayla R. Neighbors, Rose F. Neighbors, Olivia G. Kerchner, and Charlotte M. Kerchner. He was a brother to Irma Claiborne and Charlene Ray and of the late Alvin Kerchner and late Edgar Kerchner. Wayne's wife, Fran, of 51 years, describes him has a humble, selfless, hardworking, and loving supportive partner who never complained. His children describe him as devoted, loving, fantastic listener and supportive father who fully endorsed their dreams and ambitions, regardless of how ridiculous their ideas may have been. He had several passions he shared with loved ones, including travel, nature, and flying. He was a member of the Wellesley Congregational Church for over 40 years. And like any good Bostonian, he loved the Red Sox! Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16), WELLESLEY, Friday, December 6 from 3-6 pm. Funeral Service at The Wellesley Village Congregational Church, 2 Central St., Wellesley, Saturday, December 7 at 11 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Reception will be held at the church after the Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's memory to , michaeljfox.org For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019