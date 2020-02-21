Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
1672 Washington Street
West Newton , MA
View Map
Resources
WAYNE E. BOUCHER Jr.

WAYNE E. BOUCHER Jr. Obituary
BOUCHER, Wayne E. Jr. Of Waltham, February 18, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Jeanne, and their children: Wayne, Nicole (Dominic) Philip, Caleb (Bethamy), and Nathan; sisters: Lisette Boucher, Gabrielle Singer (birth name Yvonne), Suzanne Carpenito, Jacqueline Eckert; brother LaMarr Boucher; half sisters: Jeanette Bray and Ivaloyn Pryor; five beautiful grandchildren: Grace, Anna, Abigail, Ronan and Rian; and many brothers and sisters-in-faith. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne E. Boucher, Sr. and Billee Lou Boucher. A Memorial Talk will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1672 Washington Street, West Newton on Saturday, February 29th at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's, 1672 Washington St., West Newton, MA 02465 or to , Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
