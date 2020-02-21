|
|
BOUCHER, Wayne E. Jr. Of Waltham, February 18, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of over 50 years, Jeanne, and their children: Wayne, Nicole (Dominic) Philip, Caleb (Bethamy), and Nathan; sisters: Lisette Boucher, Gabrielle Singer (birth name Yvonne), Suzanne Carpenito, Jacqueline Eckert; brother LaMarr Boucher; half sisters: Jeanette Bray and Ivaloyn Pryor; five beautiful grandchildren: Grace, Anna, Abigail, Ronan and Rian; and many brothers and sisters-in-faith. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne E. Boucher, Sr. and Billee Lou Boucher. A Memorial Talk will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1672 Washington Street, West Newton on Saturday, February 29th at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's, 1672 Washington St., West Newton, MA 02465 or to , Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020