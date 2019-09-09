|
|
TILLETT, Wayne Francis Age 67, of Walpole, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Born on March 9, 1952 in Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC, son of Virgil Wayne and Josephine (Macchi) Tillett. He was raised and educated in Hyde Park and moved to Dedham before settling in Walpole twenty-six years ago. Mr. Tillett worked as a processing engineer and machinist for Custom Group in Woburn for over thirty-five years, until his retirement last year. He was a longtime member of the Metropolitan Yacht Club in Braintree and loved boating with his family and friends. Mr. Tillett had a keen eye to detail; this trait proved successful in so many ways in his life, from his career to his impeccable yard. He was a skilled craftsman and woodworker, much to his grandchildren's delight. Mr. Tillett was a kind and generous man, always willing to help others.
He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty years, Linda Jean (Sneyd) Tillett; devoted father of Kristen T. Doty and her husband James of Hollywood, FL, Wayne F. Tillett, Jr., and his wife Nicole of North Attleboro; proud grandfather of Tyler and Emily Doty, Victoria Doty and her husband Austin Humes, all of Indiana, Isabel Doty of Florida, Nathan and MaryKate Tillett, both of North Attleboro; loving brother of Donald Tillett of Norwood; also extended family including several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For additional information and guestbook, please visit:
GilloolyFuneralHome.com Gillooly Funeral Home
Norwood
(781) 762-0174
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019