Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
Lindenwood Cemetery
Montvale Avenue
Stoneham, MA
WAYNE HAYDEN PREVIDI

PREVIDI, Wayne Hayden Unexpectedly, at age 48. Currently of Salem, NH, formerly of Stoneham, MA and Hollywood, CA. Cherished son of Bill and the late Edie Previdi, both formerly of Stoneham, loving brother to Billy Previdi and his partner Jerry Hernandez of NYC, and Lisa Sowyrda and her husband Scott of Wakefield, MA. Adoring uncle to Jake, Ava and Cole. Truly loved by many people on both coasts. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Patriots, and lover of good movies and good times. He performed stand up comedy at many of the clubs in New England and appeared in several movies and TV shows while living in Hollywood. Wayne leaves us all much too early to join his Mom in Heaven. Our memories of him being the life of the party and bringing roars of laughter to friends and audiences at comedy clubs in Boston, Hollywood and Las Vegas will linger in our fond memories of him for the rest of our lives. Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 10am. Interment at Lindenwood cemetery, Stoneham, where his eulogy will be read. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 in memory of Wayne and his Mom, or to a . To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
