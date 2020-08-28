SARGENT, Wayne M. Age 75, of Salem, NH passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 26th at his home. He grew up and was educated in Melrose, the son of the late Margaret (Ratcliffe) and James Sargent. Wayne graduated from Medford Vocational High School. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. After receiving his Bachelor's degree in Education, Wayne went to work at his Alma Mater, Medford Vocational High School teaching metal fabrication for the past 29 years. He also had his own air conditioning business, Voke Air Systems. Wayne enjoyed tinkering on cars and motorcycles, rebuilding things and he could fix anything that he worked on. Wayne will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 49 years, Carol (Quinn) Sargent of Salem, NH; his two children, Derek Sargent of Salem, NH and Jessica Deason and husband John of Hoover, AL; his two grandchildren, Ryder and Dylan Deason; his siblings, Gordon Sargent of Wakefield, MA, Beverly Heald and husband Jim of Arundel, ME and Carol Sargent of Wakefield, MA; his mother-in-law, Rita Quinn of Salem, NH and a niece and a nephew, Jennifer and Jimmy. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be on Monday, August 31st from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 5:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., SALEM, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wayne's name may be made to: Lions Club International, LCIF, Dept. 4547, Carol Stream, IL 60122 or www.lionsclubs.org
