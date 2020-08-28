1/1
WAYNE M. SARGENT
2020 - 2020
SARGENT, Wayne M. Age 75, of Salem, NH passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 26th at his home. He grew up and was educated in Melrose, the son of the late Margaret (Ratcliffe) and James Sargent. Wayne graduated from Medford Vocational High School. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. After receiving his Bachelor's degree in Education, Wayne went to work at his Alma Mater, Medford Vocational High School teaching metal fabrication for the past 29 years. He also had his own air conditioning business, Voke Air Systems. Wayne enjoyed tinkering on cars and motorcycles, rebuilding things and he could fix anything that he worked on. Wayne will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 49 years, Carol (Quinn) Sargent of Salem, NH; his two children, Derek Sargent of Salem, NH and Jessica Deason and husband John of Hoover, AL; his two grandchildren, Ryder and Dylan Deason; his siblings, Gordon Sargent of Wakefield, MA, Beverly Heald and husband Jim of Arundel, ME and Carol Sargent of Wakefield, MA; his mother-in-law, Rita Quinn of Salem, NH and a niece and a nephew, Jennifer and Jimmy. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be on Monday, August 31st from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 5:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., SALEM, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wayne's name may be made to: Lions Club International, LCIF, Dept. 4547, Carol Stream, IL 60122 or www.lionsclubs.org To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
05:00 PM
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 27, 2020
My deepest sympathy Carol. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Francis Caron
Friend
August 27, 2020
My good friend Carol lost her best friend, she is so blessed to have had such a great man like Wayne by her side through life. A man that made Carol so happy in life as seen in her smile by everyone. RIP Wayne, you will be missed by many and remembered through your love of fun.
Sylvie Johnsin-Smith
Friend
