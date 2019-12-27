|
ADAMS, Wayne P. Of Saugus, age 82, December 25. Loving husband of Theresa (Amirault) Adams. Beloved father of Richard Adams of Saugus, & Laurie Nelson & her husband Bob of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Samantha, Nicholas & Derek, & great-grandfather of Ezekiel. Dear brother of Michael Adams of Saugus & Gary Adams of ME. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Monday, 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , For directions & condolences, www.Bisbee-Porcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019