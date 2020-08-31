WAYNE PURNELL

1/
PURNELL, Wayne Age 75, of Medfield, formerly of Needham on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Nancy J. Nagler. Devoted son of the late Wayne and Joyce (Pruefer) Purnell. Loving father of Amy Silberman and her husband Daniel. Adored grandfather of Daphne and Stella. Dear brother of Vanessa Motyka, her husband Victor and proud uncle to their daughters Elizabeth and Alison. Special brother-in-law of Samuel Nagler and Debra Wauhkonen Nagler and their children Rachel, David, Zachary and Julie. Private graveside services were held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development, c/o Susan Smith Center, 10 Brookline Place, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445, www.dana-farber.org. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
