Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Saint Luke
132 Lexington Street
Belmont, MA
View Map
WAYNE W. LAROSE Obituary
LaROSE, Wayne W. Of Belmont. February 15, 2020. Father of Patricia E. LaRose (Tom Bonn) of Belmont. Grandfather of Gia Elizabeth Bonn. Brother of Barbara Venezia of Watertown, John LaRose of Watertown and the late Stephen LaRose and Judith Constantine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Wayne's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, February 20th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 11 a.m. on Friday morning where his Funeral Service will be held. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020
