LaROSE, Wayne W. Of Belmont. February 15, 2020. Father of Patricia E. LaRose (Tom Bonn) of Belmont. Grandfather of Gia Elizabeth Bonn. Brother of Barbara Venezia of Watertown, John LaRose of Watertown and the late Stephen LaRose and Judith Constantine. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Wayne's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, February 20th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 11 a.m. on Friday morning where his Funeral Service will be held. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020