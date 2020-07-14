Boston Globe Obituaries
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-0606
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
WENDELL WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Wendell Of Watertown, passed away on July 11, 2020. He was 88 years old. Beloved husband of the late Lillian (Zakarian) Wilson. Devoted father of David Wilson of Natick, Cheryl Wilson and her wife Cindy Boyle of Watertown, Todd Wilson of Watertown and the late Paul Wilson. Dear brother of Thomas Wilson of Waltham. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at the chapel of Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn Street (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Thursday, July 16 at 12pm. A Visitation period will be held prior to the Service from 10am -12pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Federal and state guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing will be required, and capacity will be controlled. Interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in his memory to , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions, online guestbook and to light a candle in his memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
