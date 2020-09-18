AXTMAN, Wendy Ann (Burt) Age 86 of Stow, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Louis E. Axtman, Jr. Mother of Jenny Axtman of Lowell; Hilary and husband Kenneth MacDonald of Willow, AK; Louis E. Axtman, III of Stow; grandmother of Thomas John and Emily Ann MacDonald; sister of Christine Hall of England; Jenny Bland of Australia. She was predeceased by her daughter Sarah Blake and brother Roy William Burt. A Graveside Service to be held at Stow Lower Village Cemetery. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com
