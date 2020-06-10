Boston Globe Obituaries
WENDY ANN MOORE Obituary
MOORE, Wendy Ann Of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain, June 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Jean Marie Long. Loving daughter of the late Thomas J. and Elena (Spagnoletti) Moore. Sister of Thomas Moore of Natick and the late Gregory Moore of Jamaica Plain. Aunt of Tiffany & Jeffrey Moore. Visiting Hours Friday, June 12, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm, in The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church on Saturday, June 13, at 10:00 am. Burial The Gardens Cemetery.

Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020
