|
|
STEIN, Dr. Wendy Marla Dr. Wendy Marla Stein, of San Diego, CA and formerly of Providence, RI entered into rest on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 60. Dear daughter of Arthur and the late Dolores Myrna (Fleishman) Stein. Loving niece of Stan Stein, Harvey Stein and his wife Saundra, and Lester Fleishman and his wife Linda. Beloved cousin to F. Jamie Stein and his wife Jenna, Jason Stein and his wife Jennifer, Jeff Stein and his wife Leslie, Debbie Barata and her husband Te, William Fleishman and his wife Joanne and Melissa Milner and her husband Josh. Dear lifelong friend to Ann-Maria Contarino. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Tuesday, May 28th at 11:00AM, with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to San Diego Jewish Family Service, 8804 Balboa Ave., San Diego, CA 9213 or online at www.JFSSD.org/donate. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019