MacQUARRIE, Wesley "Lee" Died on April 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Hines MacQuarrie. Family was of upmost importance to Lee. Last year, he and Carol celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by their kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lee was an incredibly supportive husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa. He was so proud of his family and loved to share a story or two about them.
Lee is survived by his son Steve and daughter-in-law Barbara, and his son Barry and daughter-in-law Wendy. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Meghan and Mark Davis, Daniel MacQuarrie and Joseph and Jessie MacQuarrie. Lee will be sadly missed by his four great-grandchildren, who were blessed by so many years with "Great Grandpa."
He is survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Pat Hines, and his sister-in-law, Ethel MacQuarrie. Uncle Lee is survived by his three nieces, Martha, Susan and Sarah, his nephew Woody, and their families. Lee was predeceased by his parents Wesley & Helen MacQuarrie, his brother J. Conrad MacQuarrie, and niece Lisa Ryland.
Lee graduated from Needham High and earned undergrad and graduate degrees at Northeastern University. Lee and Carol called Westwood home for 56 years, recently moving to Hingham. They called Cape Cod home for the past 30 summers. Lee grew up summering by the ocean and, as a dad, packed up the station wagon and took his family to Dennisport for vacation every summer. Lee served as a Captain in the Army and Army Reserves. He was proud of his service and loved sharing memories of his time in Alaska with the Corps of Engineers.
The family is planning a summertime Memorial Service to Celebrate Lee's Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Lee's name to by visiting At this difficult time, please visit Lee's tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Wesley-MacQuarrieJr to share remembrances.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020